DHAKA (Reuters)- Mushfiqur Rahim led Bangladesh from the front with 41 not out as the home side ended their 12-match losing streak in Twenty20 internationals with a three-wicket win over West Indies on Tuesday.

Rahim, playing his first game as captain since replacing Shakib Al Hasan, hit a six off paceman Ravi Rampaul in the penultimate delivery of the last over, taking Bangladesh to 135-7 after they had restricted West Indies to 132-8.

The hosts had been set for a cliffhanger finish with 20 runs needed in the final two overs on a sluggish Mirpur wicket, but Rahim and Nasir Hossain took 14 runs in the penultimate over to bring the equation down to six runs in six balls.

Rampaul conceded only two runs in his first four balls before Rahim's huge six over mid-wicket made the home crowd scream with joy.

The defeat was hard for Marlon Samuels, who scored 58 off 42 balls with two fours and four sixes to give West Indies some respectability before celebrating his return to international cricket as a bowler with 2-14.

