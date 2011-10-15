DHAKA, Oct 15 - Half-centuries by Marlon Samuels and Lendl Simmons eased West Indies to an eight-wicket victory over Bangladesh in the second one-day international Saturday and an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series.

Opener Simmons followed his maiden century in the previous game with 80 off 125 balls while Samuels was unbeaten on 88 off 74 as West Indies cruised to 221 for two with more than seven overs to spare. They had dismissed Bangladesh for 220.

Samuels and Simmons added 111 for the second wicket to take the game away from Bangladesh who had lost their first three wickets for one run.

Samuels struck 12 fours and a six after being dropped by Nasir Hossain off spinner Shakib Al Hasan, the only Bangladeshi bowler to make an impact with 2-30.

Bangladesh recovered from their disastrous start to put a decent total on the board after skipper Mushfiqur Rahim, playing in his 100th ODI, won the toss and opted to bat.

The home side were reduced to 18 for four by Kemer Roach, who finished with 3-49, and Ravi Rampaul, who took 2-27 on his 27th birthday, before Rahim saved their blushes with a fighting 69.

All-rounder Nasir scored 50 off 54 balls to help Bangladesh past the 200-run mark. The third and final one-dayer will be held in Chittagong Tuesday.

(Reporting by Azad Majumder; editing by Robert Woodward)