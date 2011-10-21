CHITTAGONG, Bangladesh Bangladesh made a steady start and reached 74 for the loss of one wicket at lunch on day one of the first test in Chittagong Friday.

Opener Tamim Iqbal was unbeaten on 32 with Raqibul Hassan (eight) at the crease after Bangladesh opted to bat first after winning the toss.

West Indies got their only success in the morning session when paceman Ravi Rampaul dismissed opener Imrul Kayes (10), caught by wicketkeeper Carlton Baugh, in the 12th over.

Shahriar Nafees, who walked in at number three, retired hurt after a Fidel Edwards bouncer hit him in the face and left him bloodied.

Nafees looked in good touch and hit four boundaries during his 21 off 18 balls before he was forced to leave the crease.

