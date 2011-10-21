CHITTAGONG, Bangladesh Opener Tamim Iqbal hit a half-century as Bangladesh made steady progress to reach 165 for the loss of three wickets at tea on day one of the first test in Chittagong Friday.

Captain Mushfiqur Rahim (26) and former skipper Shakib Al Hasan (0) were at the crease, when tea was taken.

Iqbal hit five boundaries during his 52 before he top-edged a straight delivery from Marlon Samuels to Kraigg Brathwaite at midwicket.

Raqibul Hassan (41) fell lbw to West Indies captain Darren Sammy, two overs before the interval.

West Indies got their only breakthrough in the morning session when paceman Ravi Rampaul dismissed opener Imrul Kayes (10), caught by wicket-keeper Carlton Baugh, in the 12th over.

Shahriar Nafees, who walked in at number three, retired hurt after a Fidel Edwards bouncer hit him in the face and left him bloodied.

Nafees looked in good touch and hit four boundaries during his 21 off 18 balls before he was forced to leave the field.

