CHITTAGONG, Bangladesh Shahriar Nafees notched up a half-century as Bangladesh declared their second innings on 119 for three at tea on the final day to leave West Indies a target of 226 to win the first test.

West Indies will have a maximum of 37 overs to achieve the target in Tuesday's final session of the match after more than two days of play were lost because of rain and a damp outfield.

Nafees (50) innings ended just two balls after reaching his half-century when he played a Marlon Samuels delivery onto his stumps.

Earlier, left-arm spinner Elias Sunny claimed six wickets in a stunning debut to help Bangladesh dismiss West Indies for 244 in the first innings.

West Indies skipper Darren Sammy made an entertaining 58 off 43 balls, bashing eight fours and two sixes, before being bowled by Shakib Al Hasan after being dropped on 28 by Tamim Iqbal at long-off.

Sunny notched his fifth wicket in the third over of the morning when he had overnight batsman Marlon Samuels caught by Raqibul Hasan at short cover for 24.

Sunny (6-94) also claimed the wicket of Carlton Baugh to return the second-best bowling figures for Bangladeshi on debut after left-arm pacer Manjurul Islam, who took 6-81 against Zimbabwe at Bulawayo in 2001.

Spinner Al Hasan then cleaned up the West Indies tail by claiming the wickets of Ravi Rampaul and Devendra Bishoo.

