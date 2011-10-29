DHAKA Kraigg Brathwaite, Kieran Powell and Kirk Edwards all hit half-centuries as West Indies held the edge in the second and final test against Bangladesh, reaching 253 for five at close on the first day on Saturday.

Bangladesh restored some parity in the final session with off-spinner Nasir Hossain striking twice before Shakib Al Hasan bowled nightwatchman Kemar Roach for six.

Edwards kept the prospect of his second century in his third test alive, staying 71 not out overnight alongside Marlon Samuels (16 not out).

Edwards helped build on a 100-run opening stand between Brathwaite (50)and Powell (72) who both hit their maiden test fifties after West Indies captain Darren Sammy won his first toss on the tour and opted to bat.

Bangladesh had to toil before they made their first breakthrough when Brathwaite edged paceman Rubel Hossain to Imrul Kayes at slip.

Powell, who replaced injured Lendl Simmons for the match, was bowled by debutant left-arm spinner Suhrawadi Shuvo. He had looked solid until misjudging the line of the delivery that gave Shuvo his first test wicket.

Nasir Hossain trapped Darren Bravo (12) lbw for his first test wicket before he had Shivnarine Chanderpaul caught by wicketkeeper Mushfiqur Rahim for 18.

