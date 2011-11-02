DHAKA Spinner Davendra Bishoo completed his maiden five-wicket haul as Bangladesh collapsed either side of lunch on the fifth day of the second test to succumb to a 229-run defeat to the West Indies Wednesday.

Resuming after the interval on 263 for six, Bangladesh lost their last four wickets for just 15 runs in a little over seven overs to be dismissed for 278 as the tourists secured a 1-0 victory in the two-match series.

Bishoo claimed two wickets in the first over after the break when he trapped Nasir Hossain lbw for three before Suhrawadi Shuvo offered up a catch to skipper Darren Sammy at slip without scoring a couple of deliveries later.

Naeem Islam (three) soon fell to Bishoo to give the leg-spinner his fifth wicket, before Kemar Roach bowled last man Rubel Hossain (also for three) to complete an easy victory that had appeared to be drifting away from the tourists earlier on.

West Indies were largely frustrated in the morning session before they removed home skipper Mushfiqur Rahim and Shakib Al Hasan in a three-over span before lunch after the duo frustrated had them with a dogged 88-run fifth-wicket stand.

Sammy claimed the wicket of Shakib, who managed to spoil all of his good work by mistiming an improvised shot that took a leading edge to Shivnarine Chanderpaul at slip for 55.

Rahim soon followed when Bishoo bowled him for 69 to expose the tail and the spinner eventually finished with test-best figures of 5-90 as Bangladesh lost their last six wickets for 22 runs in less than 12 overs.

RAHIM DISAPPOINTED

"It's really good to win," Sammy told reporters.

"We left home hoping to come out here and play well. After playing and working hard, it's good. We all knew that Bangladesh would put up a fight.

"The captain, Shakib and Tamim (Iqbal) posed challenges but we believed in our bowling unit that showed that we could achieve things."

Bangladesh captain Rahim rued an inability among his batsmen to apply themselves to the task at hand.

"Our top order batsmen could not play big innings which was really important to save the match," he said.

"Getting out when we looked set is our main problem. We lack in temperament, we need to develop the habit of playing big innings and spending longer at the crease."

Chasing a world record target of 508, Bangladesh resumed on 164-3 and suffered a major blow in just the third over of the morning when the third umpire ruled that opener Tamim Iqbal was caught by Sammy off Bishoo for 83.

The on-field official was unable to determine if the fuller delivery was a bump ball but the third umpire clarified the delivery had hit the ground before the bat and gave Tamim out after he had added a single to his overnight total.

The rain-hit first test was drawn in Chittagong last week.

(Reporting by Azad Majumder; Editing by John O'Brien)