West Indies' Adrian Barath plays a shot on the third day of their second test cricket match against India in Kolkata November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

India's Sachin Tendulkar gestures to a teammate during the third day of their second test cricket match against West Indies in Kolkata November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

KOLKATA Padding up and heading to the crease for an early start at 0830 (3 a.m. British time) on the third day of the second test against India on Wednesday did West Indies no favours, opener Adrian Barath said.

The umpires decided to start the third day's play early at Eden Gardens 30 minutes earlier than scheduled to make up the time lost to bad light on the second day.

India, who took eight West Indies wickets in 36 overs in the morning, needed 62 overs for the remaining three wickets they managed in the second innings on Wednesday.

At the close, the tourists were 195 for three, still trailing India by 283 runs. India lead the three-match series 1-0.

"The game starting at 8.30... probably the first time I have ever seen that," Barath, who scored a dogged 62 in West Indies' second innings, told reporters.

"I think that was obviously difficult for us batting that early in the morning. Usually warm-up starts at 8.30 and we were starting the first ball."

India's left-arm spinner Pragyan Ojha, who made the most of the early start by picking up four wickets, said the conditions helped the bowlers.

"I think today when we started early there was some moisture on the wicket and it was doing a bit for us," Ojha said.

Thursday will also see an early start and the spinner was hoping that India will have the same advantage when they come back to bowl.

"We hope the same thing happens tomorrow," Ojha said with a smile. "It was pretty much the same the way we bowled in the morning and the way we did in the second innings. The thing was the wicket became a little better."

(Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly; editing by Justin Palmer)