India's Rohit Sharma and West Indies' Darren Bravo have been fined 15 percent of their match fees after a series of heated verbal exchanges during the final day's play in the third test in St Lucia, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said on Sunday.

India crushed the hosts by 237 runs on the fifth and final day on Saturday to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the four-match series, bowling out West Indies for 108, the second lowest score by the side against India at home.

"On the final morning of the match, Bravo and Sharma ignored numerous requests and instructions from the umpires to stop verbally engaging with each other in a manner that was not in keeping with the spirit of the game," the ICC said in a brief statement.

Both players had admitted their offence and accepted the fine imposed by match referee Ranjan Madugalle and there was no need for formal hearings, the statement added.

