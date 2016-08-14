Liverpool seek to banish January blues at home to Chelsea
LONDON Liverpool will attempt to sweep away the January blues on the last day of a wretched month when they host commanding Premier League leaders Chelsea at Anfield on Tuesday.
India's Rohit Sharma and West Indies' Darren Bravo have been fined 15 percent of their match fees after a series of heated verbal exchanges during the final day's play in the third test in St Lucia, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said on Sunday.
India crushed the hosts by 237 runs on the fifth and final day on Saturday to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the four-match series, bowling out West Indies for 108, the second lowest score by the side against India at home.
"On the final morning of the match, Bravo and Sharma ignored numerous requests and instructions from the umpires to stop verbally engaging with each other in a manner that was not in keeping with the spirit of the game," the ICC said in a brief statement.
Both players had admitted their offence and accepted the fine imposed by match referee Ranjan Madugalle and there was no need for formal hearings, the statement added.
(Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; Editing by Clare Fallon)
MADRID Rafael Nadal has been left out of Spain's Davis Cup squad for their World Group first-round match against Croatia this weekend due to fatigue.
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho complained about his team's ever-growing fixture list after their FA Cup victory over Wigan Athletic in the FA Cup on Sunday added to his problems.