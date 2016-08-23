MUMBAI The Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board has launched an investigation after only 22 overs could be played over five days in the fourth and final test between West Indies and India at the Queen's Park Oval due to a soggy outfield.

The lack of action meant India won the four-test series 2-0 but surrendered top spot in the International Cricket Council (ICC) rankings to Pakistan, less than a week after taking over the number one position from Australia.

Rain halted play on the first day of the test after West Indies had reached 62 for two wickets and no further play was possible over the next four days despite periods of sunshine.

"As hosts, the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board and QPCC (Queen's Park Cricket Club) regret that limited play was possible in the 4th Test Match between WI and India at the Queen's Park Oval," TTCB President Azim Bassarath said in a statement after the match.

"We have jointly launched an investigation to determine what occurred with a view to remedying the situation so that this does not occur in the future.

"Once this has been done, it will be presented to the WICB (West Indies Cricket Board)."

The abandonment and lack of modern equipment at the ground have been panned by critics and former cricketers as the test format struggles to attract spectators in the Caribbean.

Former West Indies captain Viv Richards was among those critical of the organisers.

"Folks here have some questions to answer," the batting great said on television commentary. "Not having a Super Sopper (mechanical mop) is unacceptable."

The ground might also face action from the governing ICC if Sri Lankan match referee Ranjan Madugalle submits an adverse report against the venue.

According to ICC regulations, the governing body will make the match referee's report public if he has rated it 'poor'.

"It is not for the BCCI to comment or look into matters of foreign cricket boards or their facilities," Indian cricket board (BCCI) secretary Ajay Shirke told Reuters.

"If at all, it is a matter for ICC to look into if it so desires."

(Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly; Editing by John O'Brien)