Woods says will miss Masters, no timetable for return
Tiger Woods will miss next week's U.S. Masters due to his troublesome back and has no timetable for his return to competitive golf, the former world number one said on Friday.
England declared their second innings on 333 for seven on the fourth day of the first test in Antigua on Thursday, setting West Indies a victory target of 438.
(Writing by Tony Jimenez)
Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata has joined defenders Chris Smalling and Phil Jones on the sidelines after having surgery on a groin injury, the club said on Friday.