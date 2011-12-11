India's Manoj Tiwary plays a shot during their fifth and last one-day international cricket match against West Indies' in Chennai December 11, 2011. REUTERS/Babu

CHENNAI India posted 267 for six against West Indies in the fifth and final one-day international at Chennai's M. A.Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday.

India had won the toss and decided to bat first.

Score: India 267-6 (M. Tiwary 104, V. Kohli 80) from 50 overs v West Indies (still to bat)

