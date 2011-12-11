West Brom draw at West Ham with late equaliser
Gareth McAuley's header deep into stoppage time earned West Bromwich Albion a 2-2 draw in a lively mid-table Premier League scrap at the London Stadium on Saturday.
CHENNAI India posted 267 for six against West Indies in the fifth and final one-day international at Chennai's M. A.Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday.
India had won the toss and decided to bat first.
Score: India 267-6 (M. Tiwary 104, V. Kohli 80) from 50 overs v West Indies (still to bat)
(Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; Editing by Mark Meadows)
Manolo Gabbiadini netted twice, Jason Denayer turned the ball into his own net and Shane Long scored late as Southampton hammered struggling Sunderland 4-0 in the Premier League at the Stadium of Light on Saturday.
Middlesbrough's lack of cutting edge came back to haunt them as they were held to a 0-0 Premier League draw by Everton at the Riverside Stadium, a result that will please neither team's manager.