CAPE TOWN West Indies have lost their most accomplished fast bowler after Kemar Roach was ruled out of the final two matches of the test series in South Africa and replaced by uncapped Kenroy Peters, the country's cricket board announced.

Roach injured his right ankle while bowling on the first day of the first test in Pretoria that ended in an innings and 220 run defeat for the tourists and will return home to continue his rehabilitation.

Peters, a 32-year-old left-arm fast bowler, was the leading bowler in the domestic four-day competition in 2014.

He has yet to represent the West Indies at senior level in any form of the game but has an impressive first-class record with 190 wickets at an average of 20.21.

The second test starts in Port Elizabeth on Friday with the final match in Cape Town from Jan. 2.

