Root replaces Cook as England test captain
LONDON Joe Root said he felt "privileged, humbled and very excited" to be named England test cricket captain on Monday, replacing Alastair Cook who resigned last week after four and a half years in charge.
BIRMINGHAM, England The start of the third test between England and West Indies was delayed due to rain on Thursday, while England wicketkeeper Matt Prior was passed fit after suffering from an eye infection.
Heavy overnight rain in Birmingham prevented the players from even practicing before the scheduled start of 11 a.m. (1000 GMT).
The square was totally covered while ground staff mopped up the saturated outfield as light rain continued to fall and there was little likelihood of a start before lunch.
Prior, meantime, was reported to have had the infection on Wednesday afternoon and reserve keeper Steven Davies was called up as a precaution. However, on Thursday, the England team management announced that Prior would be ok to retain his place.
England are seeking to sweep the series 3-0 after wins at Lord's and Trent Bridge. They will make at least one change to the team after omitting James Anderson on a rotation policy and either Graham Onions or Steven Finn will replace him.
West Indies are set to make more changes with off-spinner Sunil Narine likely to play and Tino Best or Fidel Edwards will replace injured fast bowler Kemar Roach.
(Editing by John O'Brien)
LONDON Joe Root said he felt "privileged, humbled and very excited" to be named England test cricket captain on Monday, replacing Alastair Cook who resigned last week after four and a half years in charge.
MONACO A refugee team that competed at the 2016 Rio Olympics with 10 athletes from countries including Syria and South Sudan was named on Monday as winner of a Laureus Award for sporting inspiration.
MADRID Rafael Nadal's uncle, Toni Nadal, will step down as his coach after this year's ATP Tour, as he feels he has been sidelined by other figures in the player's entourage, he told an Italian tennis magazine.