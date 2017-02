CHITTAGONG, Bangladesh The start of the third day's play in the first test between Bangladesh and West Indies was delayed Sunday due to early morning drizzle and a damp outfield.

The match referee and umpires would inspect the ground at 9:30 a.m. local (4:30 a.m. British time) to decide when play should start, officials said. The second day was also washed out by rain.

Bangladesh were on 255-4 after winning the toss, with captain Mushfiqur Rahim unbeaten on 68.