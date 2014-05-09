West Ham's Noble to miss Leicester clash
West Ham United captain Mark Noble will miss the Premier League clash at home against champions Leicester City on Saturday with injury, manager Slaven Bilic has said.
Wicketkeeper Denesh Ramdin was named on Friday as captain of the West Indies test team, the West Indies Cricket Board said on its Twitter feed.
The 29-year-old Ramdin will take over from all-rounder Darren Sammy who will remain as the Twenty20 skipper.
Sammy was appointed test captain in 2010 and led them to series victories over Bangladesh, Zimbabwe and New Zealand but his overall record was eight wins and 12 defeats, including five in the last six matches.
Ramdin's will lead West Indies in the three-test home series against New Zealand starting in Kingston, Jamaica on June 8.
The Trinidadian right-hander has played 56 tests, scoring 2,235 runs at an average of 27.25, including four centuries, and taking 156 catches.
(Writing by Ed Osmond in London, editing by Justin Palmer)
Walter Mazzarri did not expect Crystal Palace to feature in the Premier League relegation battle, the Watford manager has said ahead of his side's trip to Selhurst Park on Saturday.
Swansea City's fight to stay in the Premier League will not let up until the season ends, said manager Paul Clement, who urged his players to remain calm and focus on getting positive results ahead of Saturday's trip to Bournemouth.