ROSEAU, Dominica Jamaican batsman Marlon Samuels and wicketkeeper Denesh Ramdin have been recalled to the West Indies squad for next month's test series in England.

Keeper Carlton Baugh has been left out along with 19-year-old opener Kraigg Brathwaite, who struggled in this month's series against Australia.

Ramdin has recovered from a hand injury but his return owes as much to Baugh's failure with the bat against Australia and the selectors are hoping he will add some steel to the lower middle order batting.

West Indies lost the third test to Australia on Friday to finish with a 2-0 series defeat despite some encouraging displays, particularly with the ball.

Paceman Fidel Edwards, who missed the final test with a slight back injury, has been named in the squad along with 23-year-old Trinidad quick bowler Shannon Gabriel, who has yet to feature in international cricket.

The other uncapped player in the 15 is Guyanese middle order batsman Assad Fudadin, who was called up for the third test in Dominica but did not play.

Samuels, who missed the test series after being granted permission to play in the Indian Premier League, can also offer skipper Darren Sammy another spin option.

SHILLINGFORD REWARDED

Shane Shillingford was rewarded for his 10 wicket haul in the final test with a place on the tour at the expense of Devendra Bishoo.

Bishoo and Brathwaite are almost certain to feature in an upcoming 'A-team' series against India in the Caribbean as West Indies look to keep members of their extended squad involved.

"Shillingford has bowled very well against the Australians and we expect a lot from him in England," said West Indies chairman of selectors Clyde Butts.

"Bishoo has done well for West Indies in the last year or so, but he has lost some of his confidence and the selectors feel playing him in the A Team against India A will give him the chance to regain that confidence," he added.

Gabriel is likely to be given a chance in the warm-up games against Sussex and the England Lions but Edwards and Roach are the clear first choice for the new ball attack.

"Young Gabriel continues to impress the selectors in both regional and A-Team cricket, and we feel it is a good time to introduce him to the team," said Butts

"We feel he will be an asset to the team in England and has a bright future in West Indies cricket."

West Indies are due to arrive in England on May 2 with the first test scheduled for Lord's from May 17.

Squad:

Darren Sammy (captain), Kirk Edwards (vice-captain), Adrian Barath, Darren Bravo, Shivnarine Chanderpaul, Narsingh Deonarine, Fidel Edwards, Assad Fudadin, Shannon Gabriel, Kieran Powell, Kemar Roach, Denesh Ramdin, Ravi Rampaul, Marlon Samuels Shane Shillingford

