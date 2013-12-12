Fans' views will influence Wenger's future at Arsenal
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger will take into consideration the views of the club's divided fan base before deciding whether to extend his 20-year reign at the north London side.
WELLINGTON West Indies opener Chris Gayle will miss the limited over series against New Zealand after failing to recover from a hamstring injury, the West Indies Cricket Board said on Friday.
The aggressive batsman had already been ruled out of the ongoing test matches but it was hoped he would be fit for the five-match one-day international series starting on December 26.
All-rounder Kieron Pollard is also out of the series after failing to get over a knee injury in time.
Nine of the players in the test side will stay on for the one-day series with the remaining six players arriving in New Zealand from a week-long training camp next week.
One-day squad
Dwayne Bravo (captain), Tino Best, Darren Bravo, Johnson Charles, Narsingh Deonarine, Kirk Edwards, Jason Holder, Nikita Miller, Sunil Narine, Kieran Powell, Denesh Ramdin, Ravi Rampaul, Darren Sammy, Marlon Samuels, Lendl Simmons.
(Reporting by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Ken Ferris)
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger will take into consideration the views of the club's divided fan base before deciding whether to extend his 20-year reign at the north London side.
BARCELONA Sebastian Vettel lapped fastest for Ferrari on the penultimate day of Formula One's pre-season testing on Thursday but refused to accept the mantle of favourite from Mercedes rival Lewis Hamilton.
LONDON Tottenham Hotspur's Wales defender Ben Davies, a key member of his country's Euro 2016 squad, has signed a new contract that runs until 2021, the Premier League club said on Thursday.