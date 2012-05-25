NOTTINGHAM, England England piled the pressure on West Indies' fragile batsman who squandered ideal batting conditions on the first day of the second test to go in at tea on 154 for six.

Pacemen James Anderson and Stuart Broad both took two wickets before lunch to put England in the box seat and Graeme Swann dismissed Shivnarine Chanderpaul, who had briefly threatened to hold up England's attack with a typically dogged display.

West Indies skipper Darren Sammy's decision to bat after winning the toss seemed logical as blazing sunshine and warm temperatures greeted the players at Trent Bridge but his side failed to cash in.

Stuart Broad, who claimed 11 victims as England won the first test at Lord's by five wickets, struck in his second over.

Opener Adrian Barath had yet to score when he was tempted into a prod outside off stump and the ball flew off the edge to Anderson for a one-handed catch at third slip.

Anderson then took centre stage, removing Kirk Edwards for seven with a delivery that jagged back off a length to rock back the batsman's off stump.

Bowling a good line and length on a slowish pitch offering a little swing and seam movement, Anderson was a constant menace to the West Indies batsmen who never looked at ease.

Switching to round the wicket in the 15th over, he angled in a delivery to Darren Bravo (3) which produced a lazy, loose drive from the batsman and the ball flew to Swann at second slip to leave West Indies on 46 for three.

That wicket brought Chanderpaul to the crease much earlier than he would have liked and the world's No.1 ranked batsman was almost out first ball when Anderson's lifting delivery hit the batsman's gloves and flew just over the slip cordon.

Opener Kieran Powell had looked reasonably assured as he reached 33 but he became Broad's second victim in the 19th over, edging a good-length ball to his strike partner Anderson at third slip who held on despite a fumble.

First-change bowler Tim Bresnan thought he had got in on the act when Samuels was given out lbw but a review showed that the ball was passing over the stumps.

Chanderpaul and Samuels dug in after lunch to hold up England's progress but Swann ensured that resistance was short-lived when he broke through Chanderpaul's defences.

Swann got the ball to turn and it struck Chanderpaul, who had made 46 off 86 balls, on the back leg to have him lbw before Bresnan then uprooted Danesh Ramdin's (1) off stump.

The tourists made two changes from the side that lost at Lord's, off-spinner Shane Shillingford and seamer Ravi Rampaul coming in for the injured Shannon Gabriel and the dropped Fidel Edwards.

England, looking to take a winning lead in the three-match series, named an unchanged team.

