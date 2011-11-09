NEW DELHI After denying Sachin Tendulkar a 100th international century on Wednesday, West Indies captain Darren Sammy promised to salute the Indian batting great when he reaches the milestone -- providing it comes against another side.

Tendulkar was 24 runs away from what could have been his 52nd test century, to go with his 48 ODI tons, when leg-spinner Devendra Bishoo trapped him leg before.

Tendulkar was so keen to get to the mark that he even declined a leg bye, prompting Sammy to plot his dismissal.

"When I saw him turning down the single, I went to Bishoo and told him 'let's try to go round the wicket and force him to sweep off the rough'," Sammy told reporters after his team lost the first test by five wickets.

"But Bishoo asked to give him two more balls from over the wicket and he got him out! Sachin really wanted to get the hundred but unfortunately for him...

"Like I said before the game, I would love him to get 100 hundreds but I'd prefer watching him playing an India v Australia series sitting on my couch and cheering for Sachin," quipped the jovial 27-year-old.

India will travel to Australia in December for four tests, to be followed by two Twenty20 Internationals and a tri-series also involving Sri Lanka.

Sammy's Indian counterpart Mahendra Singh Dhoni dismissed suggestions that Tendulkar crumbled again under the pressure of expectation.

"If you are talking about the gentleman, the expectation has always been the size of Everest," Dhoni said.

"Whatever he has done so far... right from the first two years of his career, he has been a star.

"If he comes on to the field and does not score 50, people think he has not scored. It's something he deals with each and every day.

"Any individual who comes close to any milestone... somehow it takes more time than usual. I think it's just round the corner. We just need to wait."

