WELLINGTON West Indies captain Darren Sammy won the toss and chose to bowl in the second test against New Zealand at the Basin Reserve in Wellington on Wednesday.

"Not a chance," Sammy told Radio Sport while laughing if he had chosen to bat on the green wicket. "Looking at the wicket hopefully we can get the ball in the right areas and get wickets with the new ball.

"Hopefully the ball will do a bit, but the key will be getting it in the right areas."

Top order batsman Kane Williamson has returned to the New Zealand side after recovering from a broken thumb he sustained in Bangladesh in October and will replace Aaron Redmond.

The New Zealand pace bowling trio of Tim Southee, Trent Boult and Neil Wagner remained intact from the drawn first test at University Oval in Dunedin where they bowled more than 130 overs after Brendon McCullum asked the visitors to follow on.

"I think the wicket does have a good green tinge about it and we would have bowled first as well but as we saw in Dunedin if we can apply ourselves in trying conditions in the first innings and get a good score then it gives our seamers a real opportunity to try and knock them over later in the game," McCullum said.

"This is a little greener than we have seen recently but what it does at the Basin is quicken up during days two and three so that's what we will be holding on to."

West Indies were unchanged from the first test with fast bowler Shannon Gabriel given a second opportunity to prove himself after he finished with match figures of none for 164 from 32.5 overs in Dunedin.

New Zealand - Brendon McCullum (captain), Peter Fulton, Hamish Rutherford, Kane Williamson, Ross Taylor, Corey Anderson, BJ Watling, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, Trent Boult

West Indies - Darren Sammy (captain), Kirk Edwards, Kieran Powell, Darren Bravo, Marlon Samuels, Shivnarine Chanderpaul, Narsingh Deonarine, Denesh Ramdin, Shane Shillingford, Tino Best, Shannon Gabriel.

(Reporting by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Justin Palmer)