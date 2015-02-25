Afghanistan all-rounder Mirwais Ashraf is suffering from a side strain he picked up in the match against Sri Lanka and has been replaced by Shafiqullah Shafiq in the World Cup squad, the International Cricket Council said on Wednesday.

The 26-year-old Ashraf was part of the Afghanistan team that suffered losses against Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Shafiqullah, 25, has played 10 one-day internationals for Afghanistan, who will play fellow ICC associate member Scotland in their third match of the tournament in Dunedin on Thursday.

