Factbox on the Australia squad for the 2015 World Cup, which they are co-hosting with New Zealand:

Captain: Michael Clarke

Clarke has a deadline of Feb. 21 to prove himself fit for the tournament after the latest in a succession of hamstring injuries. George Bailey would lead the side in his place.

An aggressive and tactically astute skipper, Clarke, when fit, is also a brilliant middle order batsman with a one-day average in the mid-40s.

Coach: Darren Lehmann

Former international batsman "Boof" Lehmann has overseen a major turnaround in Australia's fortunes since taking over from Micky Arthur in the wake of the miserable tour of India in 2013.

Encouraging the players to enjoy the game as much as possible, he has fostered a simple, aggressive brand of cricket which has put Australia back in the top echelon in all formats.

Squad: Michael Clarke, George Bailey, Pat Cummins, Xavier Doherty, James Faulkner, Aaron Finch, Brad Haddin, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Johnson, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, David Warner, Shane Watson.

Key batsman: Steve Smith

A sensational 12 months in which Smith has grabbed all three of his ODI centuries and scored 748 runs at an average of 57.53 have made the Sydneysider a key top order batsman.

The 25-year-old, who has can also contribute with his wrist spin, is already the captain-elect of the test side and many in Australia would like to see him elevated to leading the one-day side as well.

Key bowler: Mitchell Johnson

Australia's chances of winning a fifth World Cup look to depend to a great extent on Johnson maintaining the form that won him a second ICC Cricketer of the Year award in 2014.

A genuine paceman and decent batsman, Johnson has shown he can turn a match with a couple of devastating spells, not least on sun-baked Australian wickets.

World Cup record: 1975 - finalists; 1979 - first round; 1983 - first round; 1987 - champions; 1992 - first round; 1996 - finalists; 1999 - champions; 2003 - champions; 2007 - champions; 2011 - quarter-finalists.

Overall playing record: Played: 848, Won: 522, Lost: 286, Tied: 9, No result: 31.

Highest innings total: 434/4 v South Africa, Johannesburg, 2006.

Lowest innings total: 70 v New Zealand, 1986 and v England, 1977.

Most appearances: 374 - Ricky Ponting.

Highest individual score: 185* - Shane Watson.

Leading run-scorer: 13,589 - Ricky Ponting.

Best bowling: 7-15 - Glenn McGrath v Namibia, 2003 World Cup.

Leading wicket-takers: 380 - Glenn McGrath and Brett Lee.

Highest partnership: 252* - Shane Watson and Ricky Ponting v England, Centurion, 2009.

Most catches by a fieldsman: 159 - Ricky Ponting.

Most dismissals: 470 - Adam Gilchrist.

