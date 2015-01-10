Australia's Michael Clarke sets the field during the third day of the third cricket test match against South Africa at Newlands Stadium in Cape Town, March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Shaun Roy

SYDNEY Injured captain Michael Clarke has been named in Australia's 15-man squad for the World Cup in February and March, while front-line spinner Nathan Lyon has been omitted.

Clarke is in a race to be fit for the global showpiece to be held in Australia and New Zealand after hamstring surgery and is likely to miss the start of the tournament.

George Bailey, named vice-captain, will deputize in Clarke's absence.

Lyon, who last played a one-day international in March 2012, bowled in Australia's test series win over India but was overlooked in favour of left-arm spinner Xavier Doherty, seen as a more economical choice if not a big wicket-taker.

Australia's selectors have also picked 21-year-old fast bowler Pat Cummins in a pace battery that includes Mitchell Johnson, Mitchell Starch and Josh Hazel-wood.

Michael Clarke (captain), George Bailey, Pat Cummins, Xavier Doherty, James Faulkner, Aaron Finch, Brad Had din, Josh Hazel-wood, Mitchell Johnson, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starch, David Warner, Shan Watson

