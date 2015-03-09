ADELAIDE Latest from Monday's World Cup Pool A match between England and Bangladesh at Adelaide Oval.

Bangladesh beat England by 15 runs.

- -

England innings

2nd over - Moeen Ali hits Rubel Hossain for two boundaries but is adjudged out LBW off the fifth delivery. Ali reviews immediately and gets the decision overturned as replays suggest the ball pitched outside leg stump. ENG: 13-0

5th over - Mashrafe Mortaza sends down a half-volley which Ian Bell gleefully drives though extra cover for his first boundary. ENG: 25-0.

7th over - Mortaza takes more punishment from Bell, who hits the Bangladesh captain for three boundaries in the over which produces 13 runs. ENG: 43-0.

8th over - Ali returns to the pavilion after a run out mix-up with Bell who sends him back. Ali's desperate dive to make ground cannot save him. ENG: 47-1.

10th over: Alex Hales drives Arafat Sunny to long off for a single that brings up England's 50. ENG: 50-1.

13th over - Bell cuts Arafat Sunny through backward point for his sixth boundary. ENG: 64-1

20th over - Mortaza returns into the attack to be hit for back-to-back boundaries by Hales. The bowler, however, has the last laugh as he gets an edge off his fifth delivery and Mushfiqur Rahim takes a comfortable catch behind the stumps. ENG: 97-2.

21st over - Bell takes a single off Sunny to bring up his 34th fifty. England also reach 100-mark. ENG: 101-2

27th over - Hossain deals a crucial double strike. He strikes with the first ball to dismiss the dangerous Bell, who was done in by the extra bounce and edged it to wicketkeeper. His fourth delivery sends back skipper Eoin Morgan, who swivels to hook it and Shakib Al Hasan takes a fine catch in the deep. ENG 123-4

30th over - Taskin Ahmed picks up his first wicket as James Taylor chases and edges a delivery outside off-stump to be out caught in the slips. ENG: 133-5

32nd over - Josh Buttler picks up two boundaries off Ahmed's over, both through the cover region. ENG: 147-5.

33rd over: Buttler takes a single off Shakib Al Hasan as England reach 150. ENG: 150-5.

36th over - Mortaza brings himself back and his second delivery prompts a loud caught-behind appeal but umpire unmoved. Two balls later, Root edges one and Rahim takes his third catch of the match. ENG: 164-4.

40th over - Mortaza concedes only three runs in his final over to finish with figures of 10-0-48-2. ENG: 181-6.

41st over - Buttler goes down the track and clears extra cover boundary for a six of Sunny. ENG: 192-6.

42nd over - Buttler picks two boundaries of the Ahmed over, the second brings England's 200. ENG: 203-6.

43rd over - Buttler smashes Sabbir Rahman's first ball for a boundary to reach his fifty. ENG: 211-6.

44th over - Hossain begins tightly but Buttler picks up two boundaries of his last two balls as England take 13 runs of the over. ENG: 224-6.

46th over: Woakes hits Ahmed for a boundary but the bowler claims the important wicket of Buttler who edges to give Rahim his fourth catch of the match. Chris Jordan runs himself out in the very next ball, going for a non-existent run before returning. He dives to make ground but his bat hangs in air. ENG: 238-8.

48th over: Stuart Broad hits Ahmed over mid-wicket for a six. Three balls later, Tamim Iqbal drops Woakes at long-on. ENG: 260-8.

49th over - Hossain strikes double blow, dismissing Broad and James Anderson as England fold for 260. ENG: 260 all out.

- -

(Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi. Editing by Patrick Johnston)