NEW DELHI Bangladesh failed in their frantic bid to get paceman Taskin Ahmed's bowling suspension overturned to help revive their flagging World Twenty20 campaign after a judicial commissioner upheld the ban for an illegal bowling action.

The right-arm bowler and his team mate, left-arm spinner Arafat Sunny, were suspended from bowling on Saturday after both were reported for illegal actions following a March 9 qualifier against the Netherlands in Dharamsala.

"...Taskin Ahmed's suspension from bowling in international cricket has been upheld, following a review hearing conducted by a Judicial Commissioner," the International Cricket Council (ICC) said in a statement on Wednesday.

After Taskin requested an expeditious review of his case and judicial commissioner Michael Beloff held a teleconference on Tuesday, the global governing body explained their decision.

"Having carefully considered those arguments and the responses of the ICC, Mr Beloff has now notified all parties concerned of his decision that Taskin's suspension from bowling in international cricket shall be upheld and indicated that a written reasoned decision will be provided in due course," it said.

After being reported in Dharamsala, Taskin, was assessed at the ICC-accredited test centre in Chennai where, according to media reports, his bouncers were found to exceed the ICC limit of elbow extensions.

After fixing his action, Taskin, who turns 21 next month, could apply for a re-assessment, the ICC said.

"In the event of such re-assessment concluding that Taskin has remedied his bowling action and that his elbow extension is within the permissible level on all of his standard deliveries, his suspension shall be lifted and he shall be permitted to resume bowling in international cricket."

It has been a forgettable World Twenty20 for Taskin's team so far, with Bangladesh losing their first two main draw matches against Pakistan and Australia, and they are heavy underdogs when they take on hosts India in Bangalore later on Wednesday.

