MELBOURNE Paceman Shafiul Islam will join the Bangladesh World Cup squad, replacing Al-Amin Hossain who was sent home for breaking team curfew, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said on Monday.

Al-Amin was withdrawn from the squad on Sunday for staying outside the team hotel in Brisbane after the team deadline, an indiscretion his board has decided to probe after the World Cup campaign.

"Al-Amin has been sent home after breaching team rules and the replacement has been approved as an exceptional circumstance," the ICC said in a statement.

Shafiul, 25, has played 52 ODIs, taking 58 wickets.

Bangladesh beat Afghanistan by 105 runs in their tournament opener and got one point from Saturday's abandoned match in Brisbane against Australia.

They next take on Sri Lanka in Melbourne on Thursday.

