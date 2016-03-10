Bangladesh's Taskin Ahmed reacts after bowling out India's batsman Rohit Sharma during their Cricket World Cup quarter-final match in Melbourne, March 19, 2015. REUTERS/Brandon Malone

Bangladesh bowling duo Arafat Sunny and Taskin Ahmed have been reported for suspect bowling actions during their team's opening World Twenty20 match against the Netherlands on Wednesday, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said.

Off-spinner Sunny bowled two overs and fast bowler Ahmed four during the game in Dharamsala, India, with neither taking a wicket. Bangladesh won the game by eight runs.

"The ICC is working with the Bangladesh cricket team management to confirm times for the independent testing of both bowlers at the ICC-accredited testing centre in Chennai," the governing body said in a media release on Thursday.

Both players can continue playing until the results of the tests are known.

(Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru; Editing by Gareth Jones)