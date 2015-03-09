England captain Eoin Morgan walks off the field after he was caught out for a duck by Bangladesh's Shakib al Hasan during their Cricket World Cup match in Adelaide, March 9, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

LONDON England's dismal showing at the World Cup proved once and for all how far they have fallen behind the other test-playing nations in one-day cricket but it should have come as no surprise.

The team's early exit from the tournament was confirmed by a 15-run loss to Bangladesh in Adelaide on Monday, but in reality England's decline has been caused by a deep-rooted lack of tactical acumen and flawed planning.

While teams like Australia, India, New Zealand and South Africa regularly post scores of 350-400, England still try to nudge and nurdle the ball around for 40 overs before launching a desperate late assault.

They are pleased to get past 300, a target that does not challenge sides stocked with the flailing blades of David Warner, Virat Kohli, Brendon McCullum and AB de Villiers.

The English seam bowling attack is toothless and lacking in guile, powerless to stem the flow of boundaries, and results at the World Cup have been embarrassing.

They lost by 111 runs to Australia, by eight wickets to New Zealand and by nine wickets to Sri Lanka, all completely one-sided mismatches in which England were outplayed in every aspect of the game.

But it was no real shock given the chaotic preparations for the tournament.

Alastair Cook was sacked as one-day captain in December, a decision which should have been taken six months earlier, giving Eoin Morgan just two months to stamp his authority on the side.

Reaching the Tri-Series final in Australia offered a glimmer of hope for the World Cup campaign but that was quickly undermined by inexplicable team changes.

James Taylor, an unqualified success at number three in the Tri-Series, was dropped down to number six.

EXPLOSIVE HITTER

Gary Ballance was installed at number three, having played little competitive cricket recently, and Alex Hales, an explosive hitter at the top of the order, was left kicking his heels on the sidelines until being called up to face Bangladesh.

Reliable off-spinner James Tredwell was also repeatedly overlooked despite the struggles of a pedestrian seam attack of James Anderson, Stuart Broad and, particularly, Steven Finn.

Coach Peter Moores must take his fair share of the blame.

His statistic-dominated preparations have long been questioned and he has clearly failed to motivate a team which does include talented one-day cricketers, notably wicketkeeper Jos Buttler and opener Moeen Ali.

Morgan is a fine limited-overs batsman but he has been out for nought four times in his last eight innings, suggesting he failed to cope well with the extra demands of captaincy.

There will be an inevitable clamour for the recall of Kevin Pietersen, a notion that was given credibility last weekend when new England and Wales Cricket Board chairman Colin Graves said it was a possibility.

That appeared to contradict what ECB managing director Paul Downton said recently and it is ironic that the future of the gifted but high-maintenance Pietersen is again on the agenda just over a year after he was sacked for undermining team morale.

That situation epitomises the muddled state of English cricket, the carcass of which was again laid bare in a traumatic and humbling World Cup campaign.

