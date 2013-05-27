Nadal has no answer to Querrey power in Acapulco final
American Sam Querrey claimed the biggest title of his career with an emphatic 6-3 7-6(3) upset victory over second seed Rafa Nadal in the final of the Mexican Open on Saturday.
LONDON England has been confirmed as the host country for the 2019 Cricket World Cup, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and International Cricket Council (ICC) said on Monday.
The tournament, scheduled to involve 10 teams, will be held in June at 10 different venues which will be announced later.
"The ECB is honoured to have been selected to stage one of the largest and most important global sports events which will be a wonderful boost to sport and cricket in particular throughout England and Wales," ECB chief executive David Collier said in a statement.
ICC chief executive David Richardson said the World Cup attracted a broadcast audience in excess of 1.5 billion people.
"England and Wales boasts a number of high quality cricket venues providing players, officials and spectators with excellent facilities," Richardson said.
"We look forward to working with the ECB to deliver an outstanding tournament."
England hosted the first World Cup in 1975 and also staged the tournament in 1979, 1983 and 1999.
(Reporting by Ed Osmond, editing by Justin Palmer)
LONDON British anti-doping authorities condemned the leaking of information "which only serves to fuel rumour and innuendo" on Saturday after the latest media report surrounding athlete Mo Farah and his American coach Alberto Salazar.
Liverpool put their recent troubles behind them, showing touches of their best early-season vibrancy to overcame Arsenal 3-1 at a jubilant Anfield and leapfrog the Gunners into third place in the Premier League on Saturday.