KOLKATA Facts and figures for the World Twenty20 final between England and West Indies at Eden Gardens on Sunday (match starts at 1330 GMT):

World T20 head-to-head:

Played: 4; West Indies wins: 4; England wins: 0

All T20 head-to-head:

Played: 13; West Indies wins: 9; England wins: 4

England

World ranking: Four

Squad: Eoin Morgan (captain), Moeen Ali, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler, Liam Dawson, Alex Hales, Chris Jordan, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Ray, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, James Vince, David Willey

Coach: Trevor Bayliss

Best overall performance: Champions (2010)

Road to final:

Group stage

* Lost to West Indies by six wickets

* Beat South Africa by two wickets

* Beat Afghanistan by 15 runs

* Beat Sri Lanka by 10 runs

Semi-final

* Beat New Zealand by seven wickets

Top scorer: Root (195 runs)

Top wicket-taker: Willey (seven wickets)

WEST INDIES

World ranking: Two

Squad: Darren Sammy (Captain), Samuel Badree, Sulieman Benn, Carlos Brathwaite, Dwayne Bravo, Johnson Charles, Lendl Simmons, Chris Gayle, Jason Holder, Ashley Nurse, Denesh Ramdin, Andre Russell, Marlon Samuels, Jerome Taylor, Evin Lewis

Coach: Phil Simmons

Best overall performance: Champions (2012)

Road to final:

Group stage

* Beat England by six wickets

* Beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets

* Beat South Africa by three wickets

* Lost to Afghanistan by six runs

Semi-final

* Beat India by seven wickets

Top scorer: Charles (116 runs)

Top wicket-taker: Russell (eight wickets)

Match officials: Kumar Dharmasena and Rod Tucker, Marais Erasmus (third), Bruce Oxenford (fourth); Ranjan Madugalle (referee)

(Compiled by Sudipto Ganguly; Editing by John O'Brien)