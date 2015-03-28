New Zealand team mates celebrate after South Africa's Faf du Plessis was caught behind during their Cricket World Cup semi final match in Auckland, March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Anthony Phelps

MELBOURNE New Zealand will bring an unchanged lineup into Sunday's World Cup final against fellow co-hosts Australia in Melbourne, captain Brendon McCullum confirmed on Saturday.

New Zealand head into the match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground after defeating South Africa by four wickets in Auckland in the semi-finals.

New Zealand team - Martin Guptill, Brendon McCullum (captain), Kane Williamson, Ross Taylor, Grant Elliott, Corey Anderson, Luke Ronchi, Daniel Vettori, Tim Southee, Matt Henry, Trent Boult

