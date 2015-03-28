Andy Murray a doubt for Davis Cup with elbow injury
World number one Andy Murray is likely to miss Great Britain's Davis Cup quarter-final trip to France due to an elbow injury, his brother Jamie Murray has said.
MELBOURNE New Zealand will bring an unchanged lineup into Sunday's World Cup final against fellow co-hosts Australia in Melbourne, captain Brendon McCullum confirmed on Saturday.
New Zealand head into the match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground after defeating South Africa by four wickets in Auckland in the semi-finals.
New Zealand team - Martin Guptill, Brendon McCullum (captain), Kane Williamson, Ross Taylor, Grant Elliott, Corey Anderson, Luke Ronchi, Daniel Vettori, Tim Southee, Matt Henry, Trent Boult
(Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Peter Rutherford)
Roger Federer produced another dazzling performance on Monday, easing past Juan Martin del Potro in the third round at the Miami Open.