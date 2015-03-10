Ireland captain William Porterfield drew consolation from posting the highest total against defending champions India in the cricket World Cup so far despite a crushing defeat on Tuesday.

India overhauled Ireland's 259 all out in their Pool B match at Seddon Park for the lost of only two wickets in the 37th over. The Irish must win their final match against Pakistan in Adelaide on Sunday to clinch a place in the quarter-finals ahead of West Indies. "We have been confident with the bat throughout," said Porterfield, who scored 67 and shared an opening partnership of 89 with Paul Stirling (42).

"We played very well for long periods of that game today. But is just show how ruthless you have to be the way India batted there. "You have to kick on and score hundreds. We had a couple of 60s and 70s there. But we've chased down 300 and we've set 330 when we batted first."

Porterfield said Ireland had lost a couple of quick wickets and then managed to lose a wicket every time they picked up momentum. "We could probably have put them under a bit of pressure but we didn't want to go too hard too soon especially after losing those couple of wickets. "We just lost those wickets at crucial times and it slowed us down. We didn't kick on as much as we would have liked but you have to give them credit as well," he said. Porterfield said the team would "hone up" on Adelaide in the next couple of days. "We will have everything behind the scenes ready," he said.

