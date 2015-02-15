India's batsman Shikhar Dhawan swings and misses a delivery during their Cricket World Cup match against Pakistan in Adelaide, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

Pakistan bowler Sohail Khan kneels to the ground celebrating the dismissal of India's batsman Ajinkya Rahane during their Cricket World Cup match in Adelaide, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray (AUSTRALIA - Tags: SPORT CRICKET)

India's batsman Virat Kohli acknowledges the crowd after scoring a century during their Cricket World Cup match against Pakistan in Adelaide, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

Pakistan bowler Sohail Khan celebrates the dismissal of India's batsman Virat Kohli during their Cricket World Cup match in Adelaide, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

Pakistan batsman Ahmad Shahzad (L) hits for four runs off India's bowler Mohit Sharma during their Cricket World Cup match in Adelaide, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

Indian bowler Ravichandran Ashwin (R) celebrates the dismissal of Pakistan batsman Haris Sohail, who was caught by Suresh Raina (not pictured), with team mate Ajinkya Rahan, during their Cricket World Cup match in Adelaide, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

Pakistan batsman Misbah ul Haq pokes out his tongue after missing a short delivery by Indian bowler Mohammad Shami (L) during their Cricket World Cup match in Adelaide, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

Indian players hug Mohammad Shami after the dismissal of Pakistan's batsman Wahab Riaz (R), caught by wicket keeper Mahendra Dhoni (2nd R) during their Cricket World Cup match in Adelaide, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

India's batsman Virat Kohli looks to the sky after scoring a century during their Cricket World Cup match against Pakistan in Adelaide, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

Members of India's cricket team celebrate after an electronic review confirmed the dismissal of Pakistan's batsman Umar Akmal, caught by wicket keeper Mahendra Dhoni (C, helmet), during their Cricket World Cup match in Adelaide, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

ADELAIDE Virat Kohli scored an imperious century as India opened their World Cup defence in convincing fashion with a 76-run victory over Pakistan in a frenzied atmosphere at the Adelaide Oval on Sunday.

The much-anticipated Pool B grudge match, the latest chapter in one of the great rivalries in sport, attracted a passionate crowd of 41,587 to the revamped ground with up to a billion more tuning in on the sub-continent and around the world.

It was the two thirds of the crowd dressed in the blue of India who had most to cheer, though, as Kohli brushed aside concerns over his recent one-day form with a knock of 107 to drive his side to an imposing tally of 300 for seven.

Pakistan started their reply steadily before a three-wicket blitz in two overs at the halfway mark of the innings saw opener Ahmed Shehzad depart for 47 and reduced them to 103 for five.

Skipper Misbah-ul-Haq (76) and Shahid Afridi flirted with a match-changing partnership but once the latter departed for 22 and Wahab Riaz followed in the same over, Pakistan's hopes of a first win over India in six World Cup attempts was gone.

Indian seamer Mohammed Shami took four for 35 but it was Mohit Sharma who drove the final nail into the coffin when Sohail Khan holed out for seven to end the Pakistan innings at 224 all out.

Kohli's century was the first by an Indian in those six World Cup encounters and took his impressive tally to 22 in one-day internationals, joint fourth on the all-time list with his former skipper Sourav Ganguly.

Dropped from a difficult chance by Yasir Shah off Afridi on seven and again by wicketkeeper Umar Akmal on 76, Kohli otherwise played well within himself and gave few chances in his 126 balls at the crease.

The 26-year-old put together a dominant partnership of 129 with Shikhar Dhawan (73) and, once the opener had been run out, another of 110 with Suresh Raina (74), whose innings was as aggressive as Dhawan's had been considered.

Kohli reached his hundred with a single to long on, whipping off his helmet to celebrate his fourth century in five one-day and test matches at the Adelaide Oval.

Sohail Khan took 5-55 in his first one-dayer since 2011, removing both Kohli and Raina as well as India skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni as three Indian batsmen were sent back in the last couple of overs.

That gave Pakistan some momentum but they lost it completely when Shehzad, Sohaib Maqsood (0) and Akmal (0) were dismissed in two overs.

Misbah played the captain's role in his 84-ball 76, which included nine fours and a six, but the 40-year-old's quest for a maiden one-day century will go on to his 157th match.

(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney in Sydney, editing by Sudipto Ganguly)