PERTH Latest from the cricket World Cup Pool B match between India and West Indies at the WACA on Friday.

West Indies were all out for 182.

- -

India innings

1st over - Jerome Taylor starts for West Indies and bowls a tidy over to concede two singles. IND: 2-0

2nd over - Captain Jason Holder concedes only a single run with the second new ball. IND: 3-0

3rd over - Shikhar Dhawan gets some width and slaps Taylor through the covers for the first boundary of the innings. IND: 8-0

5th over - Taylor strikes as Dhawan (9) edges one to Darren Sammy at second slip. IND: 12-1

6th over - Rohit Sharma gets his first four with a crisp drive off Holder. IND: 17-1

7th over - Taylor takes his second wicket as Rohit Sharma (7) gets an edge to the wicketkeeper. IND: 20-2

8th over - Kohli gets his first boundary with a push through the covers off Holder. IND: 25-2

9th over - Kohli drives between Taylor and mid-on for his second four. IND: 32-2

10th over - Kemar Roach comes on as the first bowling change for West Indies, replacing Holder. West Indies unsuccessfully ask for a review of a not out decision for a caught behind against Kohli. The batsman hits next ball though mid-wicket for a four. IND: 41-2

- -

West Indies innings

1st over - Mohammed Shami starts the bowling for India and Dwayne Smith cuts him through point for the first boundary of the innings. WI: 5-0

2nd over - Umesh Yadav takes the ball and bowls a tight over, giving away just a single to Smith. WI: 6-0

3rd over - Shami troubles Smith throughout the over and bowls a maiden. WI: 6-0

4th over - Another maiden and this time from Yadav to Chris Gayle. WI: 6-0

5th over - Smith (6) gets a thin edge off Shami to the wicketkeeper as West Indies lose their first wicket. It is a wicket maiden from Shami, with two runs coming on the first ball off a leg bye. WI: 8-1

6th over - Gayle gets off the mark on his 11th delivery with a single off Yadav to the leg side. WI: 10-1

7th over - Gayle goes for a wild swing off Shami and gets a top edge to third man where Yadav takes it but the ball pops out as his elbow hits the ground after a dive. WI: 14-1

8th over - Marlon Samuels (2) gets run out as Gayle stood his ground watching his miscued pull fall short of the fielder at mid-on. Gayle then hits the bowler for his first four over mid-off. Another top-edged cut shot from Gayle and this time Shami drops a tough chance. Gayle gets his first six through mid-wicket on the next ball. WI: 28-2

9th over - Another four for Gayle as he picks up Shami to wide long-on. But Shami has his revenge as Gayle (21) hits a top-edged pull straight to Mohit Sharma at deep square leg. WI: 35-3

10th over - Denesh Ramdin gets out for a golden duck as he drags Yadav back on to his stumps. Lendl Simmons gets off the mark on his first ball with three. WI: 38-4

12th over - First sign of spin as Mahendra Singh Dhoni brings on off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin. WI: 44-4

13th over - Second bowling change as Mohit Sharma replaces Shami and Jonathan Carter drives him off the back foot to point for a boundary. WI: 49-4

14th over - Carter sweeps Ashwin for two runs to bring up the fifty for West Indies. WI: 51-4

16th over - Carter connects his sweep perfectly to get a four off Ashwin. WI: 61-4

17th over - Mohit gets a maiden over off Simmons. WI: 61-4

18th over - Carter gets his third four, this time with an edge to third man off Ashwin. WI: 67-4

19th over - Simmons (9) falls as he top edges a hook off Mohit to Yadav at deep fine leg. WI: 68-5

21st over - Mohit gets his second maiden over, keeping Darren Sammy stranded at one end. WI: 71-5

22nd over - Carter (21) tries another sweep off Ashwin but this time gets a top edge which Shami catches at deep fine leg. WI: 72-6

23rd over - Andre Russell pulls his second ball for a six off Mohit. Ravindra Jadeja drops a high catch from Sammy on the last ball. WI: 84-6

25th over - Russell (8) falls trying to hit Jadeja's first ball for a six. He gets a top edge which Virat Kohli comes in from long off to catch. WI: 88-7

26th over - Shami fails to stop the ball as Sammy gets his first four, with a cut shot off Ashwin. WI: 93-7

28th over - Jason Holder gets a single to third man off Yadav to bring up the 100 for West Indies. WI: 100-7

36th over - Sammy (26) gets an inside edge for a four off Shami but gets an outside edge to Dhoni next ball to lose his wicket. WI: 125-8

37th over - Holder hits Jadeja for a straight six after coming down the wicket. WI: 134-8

38th over - Holder pulls Shami for a four through mid-wicket and follows it up with a straight six. WI: 145-8

39th over - Jerome Taylor gets off the mark with a cut for four against Yadav. 150 also comes up for the batting side. WI: 151-8

40th over - Third six for Holder as he lofts Ashwin over long on. WI: 162-8

41st over - Another four for Holder as he hits Yadav over the head of mid-off for his third four. Rohit Sharma drops Taylor at mid-on. WI: 168-8

43rd over - Holder gets his second ODI fifty off 56 balls with a single off Yadav. Taylor (11) falls on the last ball as Yadav completes a catch off his own bowling. WI: 175-9

44th over - Holder hits Mohit through point for his fourth boundary. WI: 182-9

45th over - Jadeja finally gets Holder (57) out as Kohli completes a catch at long off. WI: 182 all out.

