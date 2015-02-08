Ishant Sharma bowls during a training session before Thursday's second test against England at Lord's cricket ground in London July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Philip Brown/Files

SYDNEY India fast bowler Ishant Sharma was ruled out of the World Cup with a knee injury on Sunday and will be replaced by Mohit Sharma in the defending champions' inexperienced pace attack.

Ishant missed the final test in the series against Australia in early January because of the knee injury he had sustained during the Boxing Day test and has not played since.

"The ICC Cricket World Cup 2015 has approved Mohit Sharma as a replacement player for Ishant Sharma in India’s squad for the tournament," the International Cricket Council said in a statement on Sunday.

Mohit, also 26, had arrived in Australia only for the tri-series also involving England. He has played 12 ODIs and taken 10 wickets at an average of 40.50 with his right-arm medium pace since his debut against Zimbabwe in 2013.

India's lack of a strong pace attack to make the most of the Australasian wickets is expected to be a major hindrance to their quest to retain the title they won in spin-friendly conditions on home soil in 2011.

There was better news for India's other injury concerns with batsman Rohit Sharma (hamstring), seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar (ankle) and all rounder Ravindra Jadeja (shoulder) all passing fitness tests.

India open their defence of the trophy against Pakistan in Adelaide next Sunday.

