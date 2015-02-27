MELBOURNE India paceman Mohammed Shami has been ruled out of Saturday's World Cup match against United Arab Emirates in Perth with a knee injury, organisers said on Friday.
"Mohammed Shami got (a) mild left knee problem and had ultrasound guided injection yesterday," a statement on the ICC's World Cup website said.
"For his long-term management perspective he won't be available for Saturday's match against UAE."
The 24-year-old had taken a total of six wickets from India's opening wins over Pakistan and South Africa.
