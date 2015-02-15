Irish supporters cheer before the Cricket World Cup match between Ireland and the West Indies in Nelson February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Anthony Phelps

West Indies captain Jason Holder leads his team out for their Cricket World Cup match against Ireland in Nelson February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Anthony Phelps

Ireland team members celebrate the dismissal of West Indies' Darren Bravo during their Cricket World Cup match in Nelson, February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Anthony Phelps

Ireland's Gary Wilson dismisses the West Indies' Darren Bravo (not pictured) during their Cricket World Cup match in Nelson, February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Anthony Phelps

West Indies' Marlon Samuels (R) plays a shot as he is watched by Ireland's Kevin O'Brien during their Cricket World Cup match in Nelson, February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Anthony Phelps

Ireland captain William Porterfield won the toss and chose to field in their cricket World Cup Pool B clash against West Indies at Saxton Oval in Nelson on Monday.

"We have been here a couple of days and when we have been in the nets it has swung around a bit so hopefully we can utilise that up front," Porterfield said. "It looks a good pitch so hopefully it will swing."

West Indies have not lost to Ireland in their five previous games, though Porterfield's team have a sense they can beat a disjointed Caribbean side, who are still struggling to gel after a bitter dispute over player payments.

If they are able to get Chris Gayle, Darren Bravo and Marlon Samuels out cheaply, Ireland's bowlers have a chance to restrict West Indies from putting up a good score on the small ground.

"You have to got target every game, it is the first game of the competition but every game is a two point game if you want to qualify for the second phase," Porterfield added.

West Indies opener Dwayne Smith will play his 100th one-day international, while left arm spinner Sulieman Benn was left out due to injury. Kemar Roach was included as an extra pace bowler in the side.

West Indies: Chris Gayle, Dwayne Smith, Darren Bravo, Marlon Samuels, Denesh Ramdin, Lendl Simmons, Darren Sammy, Andre Russell, Jason Holder (captain), Kemer Roach, Jerome Taylor.

Ireland: William Porterfield (captain), Paul Stirling, Ed Joyce, Niall O'Brien, Andrew Balbirnie, Gary Wilson, Kevin O'Brien, John Mooney, Max Sorensen, George Dockrell, Andrew McBrine.

(Reporting by Greg Stutchbury in Wellington, editing by Pritha Sarkar)