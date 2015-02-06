Factbox on the Ireland squad for the 2015 cricket World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

Captain: William Porterfield

A near-ever present since his ODI debut against Scotland in 2006. While compatriots Eoin Morgan, Boyd Rankin and Ed Joyce have switched allegiances to represent England, Porterfield has remained loyal and is his country's second leading scorer in ODIs behind Kevin O'Brien.

Coach: Phil Simmons

The former West Indies test all-rounder was appointed head coach after the 2007 World Cup and has since qualified the side for the 2011 and 2015 editions.

In 1988 Simmons, who made one test century and four fifties as a player, was hit on the head by a bouncer which stopped his heart and left him needing emergency brain surgery.

Squad: William Porterfield, Andrew Balbirnie, Peter Chase, Alex Cusack, George Dockrell, Ed Joyce, Andrew McBrine, John Mooney, Kevin O'Brien, Niall O'Brien, Tim Sorensen, Paul Stirling, Stuart Thompson, Gary Wilson, Craig Young.

Key batsman: Kevin O'Brien

Holds the Irish records for most runs (2,178), wickets (68) and appearances (84) in ODIs. One of the most complete ODI cricketers outside of the test-playing nations, he vaulted to fame by scoring a 50-ball century in a famous victory against England at the 2011 World Cup.

Key bowler: George Dockrell

A supremely talented 22-year-old spinner who already has 51 ODI wickets to his name. A notoriously hard bowler to score freely against with an excellent economy of 4.23. Played six matches for Ireland at the 2011 World Cup.

World Cup record: 2007 – Super Eight stage; 2011 – Group stage.

Overall playing record: Played: 90, Won: 41, Lost: 41, Tied: 3, No result: 5.

Highest innings total: 329-7 v England, Bangalore, 2011.

Lowest innings total: 77 v Sri Lanka, St George's, 2007.

Most appearances: 84 – Kevin O'Brien.

Highest individual score: 177 – Paul Stirling.

Leading run-scorer: 2,178 – Kevin O'Brien.

Best bowling: 5-14 – Trent Johnston v Canada, Centurion, 2009.

Leading wicket-taker: 68 – Kevin O'Brien.

Highest partnership: 227 (4th) – William Porterfield and Kevin O'Brien v Kenya, Nairobi, 2007.

Most catches by a fieldsman: 39 – Kevin O'Brien.

Most dismissals: 42 Niall O'Brien.

