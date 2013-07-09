Ireland's Trent Johnston (2nd L) celebrates the dismissal of India's Gautam Gambhir with team mates during their ICC Cricket World Cup group B match in Bangalore March 6, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Ireland qualified for their third successive World Cup on Tuesday after their world cricket league championship match with Netherlands ended in a tie in Amstelveen.

The Irish finished top of the table to win a place in the World Cup which will be staged in Australia and New Zealand in 2015.

