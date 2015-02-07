England's captain Eoin Morgan (C) stands with team mates during the presentations after their loss to Australia in their One Day International (ODI) tri-series cricket final match at the WACA ground in Perth, Western Australia February 1, 2015. REUTERS/Hamish Blair

SYDNEY England skipper Eoin Morgan has slammed as "ridiculous" plans to restrict the size of cricket bats to try and stem the flow of runs in the one-day game.

International Cricket Council chief David Richardson said last week the global governing body would consider restricting the depth of bats, saying a larger "sweet spot" was making run-scoring easier.

England batsman Morgan could not have been clearer in his opposition and posited the view that recent rule changes had, if anything, shifted the balance towards the bowling team.

"I think it's ridiculous, absolutely ridiculous," Morgan told a pre-World Cup news conference on Saturday.

"The fact that you can concentrate on the bat size, where the rule changes have been made so that you bowl with two new balls.

"The ball is never any older than 25 overs and you have an extra man in the circle. That's a point in itself. I've not come across a bat yet where I've said 'this is ridiculous'."

South Africa captain AB de Villiers hit a one-day century off just 31 balls against West Indies last month, pummelling 16 sixes in his 44-ball innings of 149.

England meet co-hosts Australia in their opening match of the World Cup at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) next Saturday.

(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Greg Stutchbury)