NAPIER Factbox on Sunday's World Cup Pool A match between New Zealand and Afghanistan at McLean Park in Napier.
- - - -
NEW ZEALAND
Captain: Bendon McCullum
Coach: Mike Hesson
Squad: Brendon McCullum (captain), Martin Guptill, Kane Williamson, Ross Taylor, Tom Latham, Grant Elliott, Corey Anderson, Daniel Vettori, Luke Ronchi, Nathan McCullum, Kyle Mills, Tim Southee, Adam Milne, Trent Boult, Mitchell McClenaghan
- -
Results so far at 2015 World Cup:
Beat Sri Lanka by 98 runs
Beat Scotland by three wickets
Beat England by eight wickets
Beat Australia by one wicket
Remaining fixtures:
March 13 v Bangladesh, Hamilton
- -
Best performers: McCullum (207 runs), Williamson (149 runs); Southee (13 wickets), Boult (10 wickets)
- - - -
AFGHANISTAN
Captain: Mohammad Nabi
Coach: Andy Moles
Squad: Mohammad Nabi, Nawroz Mangal, Asghar Stanikzai, Samiullah Shenwari, Afsar Zazai, Najibullah Zadran, Nasir Jamal, Gulbadin Naib, Hamid Hassan, Shapoor Zadran, Dawlat Zadran, Aftab Alam, Javed Ahmadi, Usman Ghani, Shafiqullah Shafiq
- -
Results so far at 2015 World Cup:
Lost to Bangladesh by 105 runs
Lost to Sri Lanka by four wickets
Beat Scotland by one wicket
Lost to Australia by 275 runs
Remaining fixtures:
March 13 v England, Sydney
- -
Best performers: Shenwari (193 runs); Shapoor (nine wickets), Hassan (seven wickets)
- - - -
Head to head:
No matches played
