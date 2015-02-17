Latest from Tuesday's cricket World Cup Pool A match between New Zealand and Scotland at University Oval in Dunedin.

Scotland were dismissed for 142

New Zealand innings

1st over - New Zealand will bat until the scheduled lunch break at 0130 GMT. Martin Guptill produces a full blooded drive off Iain Wardlaw for the first boundary. NZ: 4-0

3rd over - Guptill hits Wardlaw for successive boundaries then is undone by a full delivery that moves away and he gets a nick through to wicketkeeper Matthew Cross for a quickfire 17, which included four boundaries. Williamson joins Brendon McCullum. NZ: 18-1

4th over - McCullum hits Rob Taylor over extra cover for a boundary and then flicks the next ball to deep mid-wicket where he is dropped by Hamish Gardiner. Williamson hits a four through the covers. NZ: 29-1

7th over - Williamson thrashes Wardlaw through mid-wicket and then backward point but the bowler has McCullum caught by Cross on the final ball of the over for 15. Ross Taylor comes out to bat. NZ: 48-2

8th over - Taylor brings up the New Zealand 50 when he sets off for a run, is sent back by Williamson but the ball is overthrown and they pinch the single anyway. Taylor hits a boundary through the covers. NZ: 56-2

9th over - Williamson decides to shut up shop in the final over before lunch, but then hits a boundary off the last ball. New Zealand need another 80 runs to win the game. NZ: 63-2

10th over - Play resumes after the lunch break and Taylor clips Wardlaw through midwicket for three runs. NZ: 66-2

11th over - Off-spinner Majid Haq is introduced and immediately makes a breakthrough with Taylor hitting the ball high to deep mid-wicket, where he is caught by namesake Rob Taylor for nine. Grant Elliott joins Williamson. NZ: 67-3

13th over - Haq appeals for a caught behind decision off Elliott but is turned down. Scotland review but television shows the ball had ballooned off the batsman's arm.

17th over - Elliott punches Haq to the cover boundary to bring up New Zealand's 100. NZ:104-3

18th over - Williamson charges Josh Davey and only succeeds in getting a thin edge through to Cross and is out for 38. Corey Anderson joins Elliott. NZ: 107-4

21st over - Wardlaw grabs his third wicket and Cross takes his fourth catch when Elliott pushes at a full-length ball and is dismissed for 29. NZ: 117-5

22nd over - Anderson is dropped on the boundary by Wardlaw. NZ: 122-5

24th over - Anderson hits Davey for four then gets a top edge to deep backward square and this time Wardlaw makes no mistake to dismiss the big all-rounder for 11. Ronchi is then caught by Gardiner on the boundary for 12. NZ: 138-7

25th over - Daniel Vettori hits a streaky four over the wicketkeeper to win the match and settle New Zealand's nerves. NZ: 146-7

Scotland innings

2nd over - Trent Boult bowls a wide down leg side then traps Calum MacLeod and Hamish Gardiner in front on successive deliveries. Matt Machan does not need to play at the hat-trick ball. SCO: 1-2

3rd over - Kyle Coetzer scores first runs off the bat with a single behind point off Tim Southee. Machan adds the first boundary with a glance to fine leg. SCO: 7-2

5th over - Tim Southee takes two wickets in successive balls with Coetzer caught by Grant Elliot at silly mid-on before Preston Mommsen is trapped in front. Richie Berrington defends the hat-trick delivery. SCO: 12-4

6th over - Machan mistimes a pull shot but the ball falls safely and he scampers through for a quick run. Would have been run out if Adam Milne's throw had hit the stumps. SCO: 14-4

7th over - Machan hits the first shot of authority in Scotland's innings when he pulls a short Southee delivery to the mid-wicket fence. SCO: 19-4

10th over - Machan edges the third delivery that falls just in front of Southee at third slip. SCO: 22-4

17th over - Berrington squeezes the ball through the covers for two runs to bring up the 50. SCO: 52-4.

21st over - Machan belts a wide Southee delivery through the covers for his sixth boundary to bring up the 50-run partnership with Berrington, who repeats the shot later in the over. SCO: 69-4

26th over - Machan pushes a Vettori delivery into the covers for a single to bring up his third one-day international half century from 71 balls. Berrington celebrates by smashing a straight six that hits the television commentary box. SCO: 97-4

27th over - Berrington hits a single off Elliott to bring up the team's 100, prompting a lone piper to burst into a rendition of "Flower of Scotland". SCO: 105-4

28th over- Machan belts Corey Anderson for a straight four but is caught by a diving Brendon McCullum at mid-on two balls later for 56. Matthew Cross joins Berrington. SCO: 110-5

30th over - Berrington brings up his seventh one-day international half century with two runs off Anderson and then is caught by Adam Milne at fine leg on the next ball. Josh Davey joins Cross. SCO: 118-6

34th over - Cross attempts to guide another short delivery from Anderson to third man but is caught by Luke Ronchi for 14. Rob Taylor joins Davey. SCO: 133-7

35th over - Taylor is drawn down the pitch by Vettori and stumped by Ronchi for four runs. Majid Haq comes to the wicket. SCO: 136-8

36th over - Haq is caught for a duck by Ross Taylor at slip off Vettori, who traps Iain Wardlaw in front on the next ball. The decision is not out but it is overturned after New Zealand review, bringing Scotland's innings to a close. SCO: 142-10

(Reporting by Greg Stutchbury in Wellington; Editing by Nick Mulvenney/Ian Ransom)