CHRISTCHURCH West Indies left-hander Darren Bravo will stay with the West Indies' team despite sustaining a torn hamstring during the cricket World Cup Group B 150-run win over Pakistan at Hagley Oval on Saturday, West Indies media manager Philip Spooner told reporters Bravo had been taken to hospital for an MRI scan after retiring hurt during West Indies' innings. He said the injury had been diagnosed as a lower-grade tear.

"He has not been ruled out, he remains with the team," Spooner said.

Spooner said, however, that Bravo was "highly unlikely" to play in next Tuesday's match against Zimbabwe in Canberra.

(Reporting by John Mehaffey; Editing by John O'Brien)