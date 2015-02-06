Factbox on the Pakistan squad for the 2015 cricket World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

Captain: Misbah-ul-Haq

The 40-year-old batsman is a symbol of calm and was the ideal person to lead the team in tumultuous times following the match-fixing scandal in 2010. Some indifferent form before the World Cup meant there was a strong call for him to be axed but Misbah hung on, with support from the country's cricket board, and will lead a talented but often unpredictable Pakistan team.

Coach: Waqar Younis

The 43-year-old former tearaway fast bowler is in his second stint as head coach of Pakistan. He took the team to the World Cup semi-final in 2011 in his last stint.

His experience will be handy for the side if they are to repeat their 1992 performance when Pakistan won the cup when the tournament was last held in Australia and New Zealand.

Squad: Mohammad Hafeez, Ahmed Shehzad, Younus Khan, Misbah-ul-Haq (captain), Harris Sohail, Umar Akmal, Sohaib Maqsood, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shahid Afridi, Mohammad Irfan, Sohail Khan, Wahab Riaz, Ehsan Adil, Rahat Ali, Yasir Shah.

Key batsman: Younus Khan

The experienced 37-year-old batsman will tap into his vast experience and the team will look to him to provide the much-needed stability in a batting order often prone to inexplicable collapses. This will probably be the former captain's last World Cup.

Key all-rounder: Shahid Afridi

The flamboyant 34-year-old has announced his intention to retire from international cricket after the World Cup and will want to etch his name on the biggest stage before going out. He has the capability to win it both with the bat and the ball and Pakistan will hope that the big-hitting all-rounder can keep his cool.

World Cup record: 1975 - first round; 1979 - semi-finals; 1983 - semi-finals; 1987 - semi-finals; 1992 - champions; 1996 - quarter-finals; 1999 - runners-up; 2003 - first round; 2007 - first round; 2011 - semi-finals

Overall playing record: Played: 830, Won: 440, Lost: 365, Tied: 8, No Result: 17

Highest innings total: 385-7 v Bangladesh, Dambulla, 2010

Lowest innings total: 43 v West Indies, Cape Town, 1993

Most appearances: 386 - Shahid Afridi

Highest individual score: 194 - Saeed Anwar

Leading run-scorer: 11,701 - Inzamam-ul-Haq

Best bowling: 7-12 - Shahid Afridi

Leading wicket-taker: 502 - Wasim Akram

Highest partnership: 263 (second) - Aamer Sohail, Inzamam-ul-Haq

Most catches by a fielder: 128 - Younus Khan

Most dismissals by a wicketkeeper: 287 - Moin Khan

