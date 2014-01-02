Pakistan's Saeed Ajmal (C) celebrates with his teammates the wicket of Sri Lanka's Tillakaratne Dilshan during their second Twenty20 international cricket match in Dubai December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Nikhil Monteiro

KARACHI Pakistan are still to commit to the Twenty20 World Cup in Bangladesh in March and will consult their government about sending a team due to the continuing political unrest in the host nation.

A Pakistan Cricket Board official told Reuters on Thursday that his organisation was concerned about the situation because many of the protests in Bangladesh were being aimed at his country.

