Fast bowler Mohammad Sami and batsman Sharjeel Khan were added to the Pakistan squad on Tuesday for next month's World Twenty20 in India following injuries to Babar Azam and Rumman Raes.

The cricket board also decided to reward Khalid Latif for his power-hitting in the Pakistan Super League, sacrificing Iftikhar Ahmed from the squad.

Azam fractured his arm in practice for the ongoing PSL and Raees has a hamstring strain, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said in a statement.

Shami, who turns 35 on Wednesday, returned to international cricket against Zimbabwe in May 2015 after a three-year gap, while Latif last represented Pakistan in a Twenty20 match against Sri Lanka in June 2012.

Former champions Pakistan are waiting for a go-ahead from their government to travel to India where they are scheduled to begin their World Twenyt20 campaign with a super 10 stage match against a qualifier in Kolkata on March 16.

(Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; editing by Patrick Johnston)