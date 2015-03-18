South Africa's Jean-Paul Duminy (L) celebrates with team mate Rilee Rossouw after he dismissed Sri Lanka's Tharindu Kaushal for a duck during their Cricket World Cup quarter-final match at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Reed

SYDNEY JP Duminy registered South Africa's first World Cup hat-trick in the first quarter-final against Sri Lanka at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Wednesday.

The off-spinner dismissed Sri Lanka captain Angelo Mathews with the final ball of his eighth over and returned to send back Nuwan Kulasekara and Tharindu Kaushal with the first two deliveries of his next to achieve the milestone.

(This version of the story was corrected to clarify South Africa's first World Cup hat-trick and not this edition)

