SYDNEY Latest from the World Cup quarter-final between South Africa and Sri Lanka being played at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Wednesday:

Sri Lanka innings:

1st over - Dale Steyn takes the new ball from the Paddington end and bowls a wide first delivery. Kusal Perera slashes at another wide-ish delivery and slices the ball over the cordon to get off the mark with two runs. SL: 3-0

2nd over - Kyle Abott opens from the Randwick end and gets the breakthrough, Perera backing up in defence to the fourth delivery only to catch an edge which a diving Quinton de Kock took at the second attempt. Wicket maiden. SL: 3-1

3rd over - Steyn bowls a maiden to Tillakaratne Dilshan. SL: 3-1

5th over - Steyn strikes with the first ball of his third over. Dilshan is caught at second slip by Faf du Plessis for a duck. Lahiru Thirimanne's relegation down the batting order is short-lived and he comes in to join Kumar Sangakkara. SL: 6-2

6th over - Thirimanne hits back-to-back fours off Abbott. SL: 16-2

7th over - Morne Morkel comes into the attack for Steyn. Sangakkara gets off the mark with a single from the 16th ball he faced. SL: 18-2

8th over - Steyn resumes from the other end with a maiden to Sangakkara. SL: 18-2

9th over - Thirimanne again attacks Abbott with successive boundaries, the first flying just wide of a diving Rilee Rossouw at point. SL: 27-2

10th over - Thirimanne performing the job Kusal Perera was bumped up the order to do and hits seven off Steyn, including his fifth four. SL: 35-2

15th over - First spin bowling of the match from JP Duminy, who concedes three runs in his first over. Thirimanne brings up the 50 for Sri Lanka with a single. SL: 50-2

16th over - Complete change of pace as spinner Imran Tahir comes on at the Randwick end. Sangakkara hits his first four over square leg to bring up the 50 partnership. SL: 55-2

20th over - Tahir gets Thirimanne, caught and bowled for 41. Batsman deceived by the bounce and pops it up for Tahir to take two-handed above his head. Mahela Jayawardene comes in to join Sangakkara for what could be the last ODI innings for both of them. SL: 72-3

22nd over - Big appeal from Tahir for lbw against Jayawardene but umpire turns him down. South Africa request a review but it is wasted as technology showed the ball hit the batsman outside off. SL: 77-3

24th over - Tahir gets his man. Jayawardene (4) is cramped getting his shot off from a short delivery and sends the ball straight to Faf du Plessis at short midwicket. Tahir is elated. Big wicket. SL: 84-4

25th over - New batsman Angelo Mathews gets off the mark with a single. SL: 87-4

28th over - Mathews smacks Tahir for four to long on. First boundary since the 16th over of the innings. SL: 99-4

29th over - Morkel fires a fizzer into the body of the Sri Lanka skipper. Mathews calls for the trainer after taking a blow to his hand. Next ball is in the air but a leaping Roussow is unable to get near it. SL: 102-4

30th over - Steyn back on for his sixth over and goes for three. SL: 105-4

