ADELAIDE South Africa will take on Sri Lanka in the first quarter-final of the ongoing cricket World Cup in Sydney on Wednesday.

A reserve day has been scheduled for each of the seven knock-out matches.

If a quarter-final or a semi-final match is tied, abandoned or if it is a no-result, the team that finished higher in the pool stage shall progress.

Schedule of knockout stage matches:

Quarter-finals:

March 18: South Africa v Sri Lanka, Sydney Cricket Ground

March 19: India v Bangladesh, Melbourne Cricket Ground

March 20: Australia v Pakistan, Adelaide Oval

March 21: New Zealand v West Indies, Wellington Regional Stadium

Semi-finals:

March 24: Eden Park, Auckland

March 26: Sydney Cricket Ground

Final:

March 29: Melbourne Cricket Ground

(Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; editing by Pritha Sarkar)